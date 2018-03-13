Syed Misba-Ul Hussain

Email app Dashboard (Colorful)

Email app Dashboard (Colorful) applications mail conversation messenger windows cloud blur admin apps chat inbox cards designer user interface inspiration dashboard email app
Hello Dribbble,
Daily Ui works-Desktop Email app (Colorful)!
Its Just a Visual Concept.
Kindly Check Real Pixle

More are coming soon.
For such kind of freelancing Projects Email: raju.01724@gmail.com

Show your love, do not forget to press "L" button.
Keep me in your prayer !
Thank you.

I am Here: Facebook | Twitter | Behance

Ready
Rebound of
Email app Dashboard
By Syed Misba-Ul Hussain
