Fiber d'Lish Handbook

Fiber d'Lish gets real about a touchy subject that no one wants to touch, so we have to approach it with just the right balance of tact, humor, and authenticity.
We created this handbook to outline our consumers and their mindsets, what we say to them, and how we say it. A part of this strategy includes two worlds - the monochromatic world that lets us focus on emotion, and the world of fiber flavors that help bring you overcome your tension points.
A bit about the brand: NuGo Fiber d'Lish strives to provide fiber (both types!) that you look forward to. Because 63 million consumers experience some form of constipation, Fiber d'Lish knows that if it doesn't taste good, you're not going to stick with it.
