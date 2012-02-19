Justin Lowery

Back Of My Business Card V.2 Wip

Justin Lowery
Justin Lowery
  • Save
Back Of My Business Card V.2 Wip business card typography brand print design
Download color palette

Slight adjustments to graphic in background — opacity and alignment.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Justin Lowery
Justin Lowery

More by Justin Lowery

View profile
    • Like