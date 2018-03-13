Cryptocurrency wallet mobile app (early wireframes)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
In recent weeks I had the opportunity to work with a new London-based startup to put together a prototype for their cryptocurrency wallet mobile app (we are currently usability testing).
After we specified the scope and some key hypothesis, we articulated user goals and scenarios that need to be supported in the UI and then we illustrated how users would get through the design.
Here’s an early high-fidelity wireframe exploration.
- Single wallet view
- Send cryptocurrency
- Confirm transaction