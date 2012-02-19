Jeff Archibald

BlogWest Presentation Slide

Jeff Archibald
Jeff Archibald
  • Save
BlogWest Presentation Slide slide presentation splash page
Download color palette

I'm presenting at BlogWest 2012. This is a snapshot of the working design for my slides, which is likely going to carry over to my new personal branding if/when THAT ever gets off the ground.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Jeff Archibald
Jeff Archibald

More by Jeff Archibald

View profile
    • Like