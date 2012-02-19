Jason Krieger

Sunset (sneak peek)

Jason Krieger
Jason Krieger
  • Save
Sunset (sneak peek) photograph canon 60d 10-20mm sunset colorado wallpaper
Download color palette

Just a sneak peek look at a photograph based wallpaper I'm going to release tomorrow at dsktps.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Jason Krieger
Jason Krieger
NYC based... Product Designer. Photographer. Gamer.

More by Jason Krieger

View profile
    • Like