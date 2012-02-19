Marcello Garofalo

Dribble Congo

Marcello Garofalo
Marcello Garofalo
  • Save
Dribble Congo congo poster
Download color palette

deconstructive poster im working on right now. Im just looking for feedback on interpretation of subject matter, tone, and aesthetic appeal

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Marcello Garofalo
Marcello Garofalo

More by Marcello Garofalo

View profile
    • Like