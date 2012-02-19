Creative Ki

KanjiPictoGraphix - Bird 鳥 Tori とり

KanjiPictoGraphix - Bird 鳥 Tori とり bird kanji japanese kanjipictographix
From my iPhone/iPad app for learning Japanese written characters.
http://bit.ly/vEljUG

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
