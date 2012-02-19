Jonathan Ogden

Triangles

Triangles patterns tribal experiment
Just having a play. Been getting inspiration from tribal patterns recently and trying to incorporate it into my style a bit. Still trying out colours / shapes etc. but it seems to work really well with photography. Exploring ideas for some new album art.

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
