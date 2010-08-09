Mike Puglielli

Tetris

I was inspired by Mark Weaver's Tetris; http://jocelynbernard.tumblr.com/post/916173087

I wanted to spell out Tetris using the blocks and see if there was a beauty in what would be obscure typography. Happy with result.

Posted on Aug 9, 2010
