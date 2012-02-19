Duane Knight

Nascar coffee table books

Commissioned by Precision Publishing and NASCAR, I designed, produced and managed several 192-page coffee-table books. Each book focused specifically on a particular driver and featured a race photo review for each race that year. Production for all books followed the NASCAR season from February to November and printed and shipped by Christmas. Press checks typically took 3 days non-stop.

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
