Block Letter »E« ... typography lettering type typo grungy vintage retro brushes
... exercise: constructing the block letter »E« with rectangles, creating perspective with simple 45 degree angles, creating shadow effect without gradients – I used only brushes, no textures. ... and Sunday is gone by.

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
    Like