Jason Long

Git Logo Concept

Jason Long
Jason Long
  • Save
Git Logo Concept logo orange
Download color palette

I'm working on the redesign of http://git-scm.com and took a stab at coming up with a new Git logo. If you're familiar with Git, you'll recognize that the concept is based on branching. I started with making grids out of coins until I decided that 5x5 worked the best.

UPDATE: My GitHub colleague Matt Graham has put together a great Git logo pack (EPS, PDF, PNG) based on this design. Download it here.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Jason Long
Jason Long
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jason Long

View profile
    • Like