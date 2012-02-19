MadeByStudioJQ

Q FILMS 2012 (Part 2 Gradient)

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
Q FILMS 2012 (Part 2 Gradient) purple blue logo logo mark colours muted black texture
Download color palette

Q FILMS 2012 Logo refresh... (Part 2)

Playing with some gradient ideas. Trying to give it abit more depth.

84b6f573cda82abc58eb17e60fac0fc0
Rebound of
Q FILMS 2012 Logo refresh...
By MadeByStudioJQ
View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like