Lukáš Tisoň

White iPhone

Lukáš Tisoň
Lukáš Tisoň
  • Save
White iPhone icon iphone 4 ios iphone
Download color palette

There are lots of iPhone icons but I've never seen white one so I decided to create one and here it is.. tell me what you think

The black one is by Elias Keppens

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Lukáš Tisoň
Lukáš Tisoň

More by Lukáš Tisoň

View profile
    • Like