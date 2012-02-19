Jet Cooper

Raise your hand

Jet Cooper
Jet Cooper
  • Save
Raise your hand navigation buttons hero masthead
Download color palette

The photo fills the entire background of the header on the homepage and scales up/down with the browser size. The white bar is the main navigation with a emphasized CTA to Get in Touch.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Jet Cooper
Jet Cooper

More by Jet Cooper

View profile
    • Like