Don´t wait

don´t wait for inspiration go after it with a club martin schmetzer sketch typography ballpoint pen on paper
"Don´t wait for inspiration go after it with a club".
Ballpoint pen on paper, inverted in ps.
http://suqer.deviantart.com/art/Dont-wait-277188591

