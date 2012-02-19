Hubert Florin

Use

Hubert Florin
Hubert Florin
  • Save
Use font typographie typography type type design font design
Download color palette

Still playing around with the thin weight, I'm quite happy with how these 3 guys are looking in thin. I'm almost 100% sure that once I'm done with the thin I'll have to rework the heavy. This is never gonna end!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Hubert Florin
Hubert Florin

More by Hubert Florin

View profile
    • Like