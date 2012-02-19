Karsten Kofod

A colorful world

Karsten Kofod
Karsten Kofod
  • Save
A colorful world webdesign shop handbag colors patterns
Download color palette

Physics meets patterns and cleaness in this design for a webshop with clothes, toys etc. for babies. It's live here: http://www.bornebiksen.dk/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Karsten Kofod
Karsten Kofod

More by Karsten Kofod

View profile
    • Like