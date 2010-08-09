Ryan Carson

New Content Type Filtration System on Think Vitamin

We're working on completely re-designing thinkvitamin.com. We're going for a Tumblr like feel where you can dynamically include/exclude the type of content you like best. We've built a WordPress plugin to add things to the site with one click.

Posted on Aug 9, 2010
