Keith Sereby

Nixie Tube (rev B)

Keith Sereby
Keith Sereby
  • Save
Nixie Tube (rev B) 3d light vintage analog digit digital display electronics glass lamp realism render retro
Download color palette

Updated the previous model with complete number sets, additional internal components & mounting plate. Todo: figure out how to position the numbers in XY to handle obscuring in a frontal view, maybe reduce the size of the internal bits so that the number spacers don't intersect the glass housing (ooops), add labeling to the glass. I almost wish I could do this (3D modeling & rendering) for a living...

B63d37a277ddfa3e8e402aa52b8d3414
Rebound of
Nixie Tube (rev A)
By Keith Sereby
Keith Sereby
Keith Sereby

More by Keith Sereby

View profile
    • Like