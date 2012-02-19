Max Fellmuth

Simple light button

Max Fellmuth
Max Fellmuth
  • Save
Simple light button button simple contrast
Download color palette

In my opinion a simple button on a white background should be as subtle as possible while keeping a very high contrast to the label.

Clean button
Rebound of
Simple light button
By Brad
View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Max Fellmuth
Max Fellmuth

More by Max Fellmuth

View profile
    • Like