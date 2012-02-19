Helder Oliveira

konstriktor logo

Helder Oliveira
Helder Oliveira
  • Save
konstriktor logo logo personal kostriktor blog
Download color palette

New logo for my blog. Quite simple and not sure if I like it...but will keep it for a wile.
using it here

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Helder Oliveira
Helder Oliveira

More by Helder Oliveira

View profile
    • Like