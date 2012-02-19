Mitre Markovski

My Portfolio Open Book

Mitre Markovski
Mitre Markovski
  • Save
My Portfolio Open Book portfolio book web design layout web email marketing graphic design creative brand logo logotype brochure typography ui design user interface user expiriance ui ux gui
Download color palette

Full view on design:
http://cl.ly/3G1L0b1B0t0t2j0t473y

Mitre Markovski
Mitre Markovski

More by Mitre Markovski

View profile
    • Like