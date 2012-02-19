What I've Said

Glenn Van Bogaert

I've not posted anything in two months, but I want to share this with you. I'm currently working on a new design for my portfolio. This is a part of the sidebar with recent tweets. I know Photoshop doesn't render the fonts quite well, but what's your overall thought on this?

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
