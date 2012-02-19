Chris Hart

Thanks Beasty! beastydesign crystalpulse vintage sign typography thanks invite invitation lobster gotham bebas rounded photo type
This is my thanks shot to @beastydesign
Messing around all morning with some vintage photo treatment, making a cool looking sign, accidentally knocked the type layer down about half the screen and it lands here and I'm thinking... Dayymm that looks nice! So cropped it there. Embrace the accidents, they are so special sometimes!
Thanks very much for the invite Beasty, I've been after this for a long time now :D Cheers pal!

