Dan Davies

Site redesign

Dan Davies
Dan Davies
  • Save
Site redesign blue arial portfolio gradient black clean responsive
Download color palette

Following a rethink about my site, my direction and future, I have been mocking up in Photoshop a new look and feel. Quite excited and plan to do this over time and not rush to get something up there which has been the case for so many other versions.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Dan Davies
Dan Davies

More by Dan Davies

View profile
    • Like