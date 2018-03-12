Jon Eckert

Pixelwise Portfolio Pattern

fun portfolio shapes blue pattern
A simple pattern I made for my personal portfolio site, pxlws.com.

Posted on Mar 12, 2018
Product Designer & Illustrator

