SandmanNet

Temple Island map

SandmanNet
SandmanNet
  • Save
Temple Island map myst game illustration photoshop map cartography
Download color palette

The finnished Temple Island map for my Myst Book project (http://myst.sandman.net).

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
SandmanNet
SandmanNet

More by SandmanNet

View profile
    • Like