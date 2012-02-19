Dtail Studio

EarlyBirds

This is the Logo Character for EarlyBIrds project
EarlyBirds.com is a website that customers use to outsource tasks they either do not want, or do not have time, to take care of themselves. The site allow the Early Birds to create an account and list their skills to make themselves appear marketable to Customers. Customers will list a Mission and an amount they are willing to pay.

Used Software: Illustrator CS5, Ptohoshop CS5
Time: 1 Day

