Birdie Fashion Store Blog Inner Page Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Glad to share with you my new shot on the fashion e-commerce Birdie project. Today, this is an animated version of the article inner page.
My general objective with the design was to play with the geometry of layout, broken grid and whitespace. The animation was created respectively to support the overall look and feel.
I think it came out pretty stylish. Eager to hear your feedback!
Have a great week :)
Cheers!
Press "L" to appreciate it
Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs