Shipear style

Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
illustration design character
We worked on this illustration style to match Shipear's identity. The idea was to bring some day-to-day visuals from the design and development world, without missing the chance to add some playful characters, as usual n_n

And remember to check the sketches attached!

