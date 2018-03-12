Shipear style

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We worked on this illustration style to match Shipear's identity. The idea was to bring some day-to-day visuals from the design and development world, without missing the chance to add some playful characters, as usual n_n
And remember to check the sketches attached!
Here's some more Aeromagic for ya' ✨
Our website – Facebook – Twitter – Instagram