Kyle St. James

Oh, The World tee design.

Kyle St. James
Kyle St. James
  • Save
Oh, The World tee design. tee shirt design texture vector logo brand graphic design
Download color palette

Just finished this shirt design for the band who were nice enough to gift me Limbo so I could make the artwork earlier. Hope you guys enjoy it also!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Kyle St. James
Kyle St. James

More by Kyle St. James

View profile
    • Like