David Brooks

E Variations

David Brooks
David Brooks
  • Save
E Variations hand-drawn e lettering sketch old english
Download color palette

I wasn't sure what this client would like, and they gave me free-reign to do whatever... After seeing these concepts we agreed on something more modern. I decided to post them here sooner rather than later.

Hand-drawn, right out of my sketch book. Scaled in PhotoShop, however. =)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
David Brooks
David Brooks

More by David Brooks

View profile
    • Like