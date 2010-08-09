Chris Masterson

Moving Van 256px

Chris Masterson
Chris Masterson
  • Save
Moving Van 256px wip moving van 128px 256px
Download color palette

Still a WIP. The tires need some work, I'm going to add boxes later, and the texture on the portion above the bumper still needs fixing.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
Chris Masterson
Chris Masterson

More by Chris Masterson

View profile
    • Like