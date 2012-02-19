Mike Petrik

Breaking Bad The Animated Series - Walter Jr.

Mike Petrik
Mike Petrik
  • Save
Breaking Bad The Animated Series - Walter Jr. character design cartoon
Download color palette

Check your local listings for the animated series coming Saturday mornings this fall! (not really)

Check out the full version here...
http://mikepetrik.posterous.com/illustrator-photoshop-breaking-bad-the-animat-31219

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Mike Petrik
Mike Petrik

More by Mike Petrik

View profile
    • Like