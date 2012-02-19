Thanks Matt Lackey

Raymond Aleman

Recently drafted by the great Matt Lackey from Digital Telepathy. Thanks for drafting me, I'm honored to be a player. I hope I can contribute to the dribbble community with great work!

http://dribbble.com/mattlackey
http://www.dtelepathy.com/

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
