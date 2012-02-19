Personal Nav Icons

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Here's the first round of icons for my personal site. I've worked on these probably more than any other set I've done, hopefully it shows.
The biggest goal for me is to create a cohesive set, with each icon giving a very clear message. I think this is especially important since this is the primary way-finding area of the site.
I know a lot of the metaphors may not be the best, and maybe some of the execution can be tweaked too, so I'd really appreciate any feedback I can get on these.
In order, here's the destination / metaphor for each one:
Home / House
Websites / HTML 5 Shield
Interfaces / Desktop
Identity / Stamp
Graphics / Framed Canvas
Music & Video / Film Strip w. Notes
Bio / Bust w. Tie