DFCO Rebrand

Been trying to come up with a new mark fro myself for quite some time now. I keep coming back to the triangle - for many reasons.

As far as what I do it represents design, development and illustration. As far as what I believe it represents the Father, the Son and the Spirit and at the center is an atom - ie. me and all of creation. Don't know if I'm completely sold on it but its a start :D

Posted on Feb 18, 2012
