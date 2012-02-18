DFCO Rebrand

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Been trying to come up with a new mark fro myself for quite some time now. I keep coming back to the triangle - for many reasons.
As far as what I do it represents design, development and illustration. As far as what I believe it represents the Father, the Son and the Spirit and at the center is an atom - ie. me and all of creation. Don't know if I'm completely sold on it but its a start :D