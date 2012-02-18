Travis Cooper

Hats

hats beret vector movie moonrise kingdom troop 55 wes anderson
2 of the 3 hats for a school assignment for an official movie website for the upcoming Wes Anderson film Moonrise Kingdom. I'm still working on the raccoon skin cap. Let me know what you think!

Posted on Feb 18, 2012
