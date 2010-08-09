Patrick Mahoney

Meal Time

Patrick Mahoney
Patrick Mahoney
Hire Me
  • Save
Meal Time script typography cookbook plaid texture
Download color palette

Everything looks good this close up.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
Patrick Mahoney
Patrick Mahoney
½ of The Mahoney Studio. Branding + Illustration—for hire.
Hire Me

More by Patrick Mahoney

View profile
    • Like