28 Layer Syles - Free PSD

28 Layer Syles - Free PSD layer style styles psd psds 28 practice
here a pack of 28 layer styles they are all made of '1' layer
no credit or permission needed when use , use for whatever you want

enjoy!

Follow me on twitter @kubilayss and check ot my new portfolio www.kubilaysapayer.com

Download : http://d.pr/BTUP

Posted on Feb 18, 2012
UI / UX Designer, Illustrator from The Netherlands
