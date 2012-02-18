Invite Giveaway

Nayla Smith

If you'd like to be drafted as a player, please:

1. Like this shot (so I can find you!)
2. Make sure you're a prospect.
3. Send an email to nayla@elegantgrunge.com with a link to your portfolio and a little bit about why you want to be drafted.

I'm looking for work with a wow-factor. There's no time limit on this, so I will wait until I recieve a portfolio that blows me away! Once the invite's been given, I'll comment back here to announce the winner.

Good luck, prospects!

