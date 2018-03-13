Abinash Mohanty

App Loader Perspective

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
App Loader Perspective 3d ux product flat web app branding gif animation icon ui design
Download color palette
  1. app_loader_perspective.gif
  2. app_loader_flat.gif

Hello Dribbblers!

In today’s post, I’m sharing with you guys a loader concept that goes while initializing a product app. One thing I keep pushing designers to work along with the engineering team, so that the overall execution can be a piece of cake. I make sure to come up with an idea that can definitely gets implemented. Now, if you look at the above interaction, it’s just made out of 2 circles having broader outlines, and then it’s all about following a logic to change colors while sifting their rotations in x, y, and z axis. Isn’t it simple enough! 😎

Let me know what you think and Press L to show some 💖

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2018
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like