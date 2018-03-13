App Loader Perspective

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers!
In today’s post, I’m sharing with you guys a loader concept that goes while initializing a product app. One thing I keep pushing designers to work along with the engineering team, so that the overall execution can be a piece of cake. I make sure to come up with an idea that can definitely gets implemented. Now, if you look at the above interaction, it’s just made out of 2 circles having broader outlines, and then it’s all about following a logic to change colors while sifting their rotations in x, y, and z axis. Isn’t it simple enough! 😎
