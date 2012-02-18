Tanner Christensen

Project Leaderboard

Project Leaderboard leaderboard board rows dark color
A simple project leader board I put together today for internal use at CLEARLINK. This is a live screenshot, not a mockup. Though some of the cooler features are hidden, for obvious reasons.

Posted on Feb 18, 2012
