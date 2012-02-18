Rawley King

Smile Squad Logo

Rawley King
Rawley King
  • Save
Smile Squad Logo logo branding identity icon illustration vector
Download color palette

Smile Squad teaches kids good dental health practices. I'll be posting more about this project and all it's characters I illustrated later. Go to the website for more information. Be sure to check out the ADVENTURES section.
www.smilesquadhq.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2012
Rawley King
Rawley King

More by Rawley King

View profile
    • Like