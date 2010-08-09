Cory Evans

A Better Donate Button

I'm sick of seeing Paypal's donate button, so I made these. If you want to use them for a website or anything, you can download them (with included .psd) here:

http://drp.ly/1vmQ7m

Posted on Aug 9, 2010
