Surph Beast Painting In Progress

Surph Beast Painting In Progress
A painting I'm working on at the moment for a group exhibition tied to the Making Great Illustration book. The piece is based on an ipad painting I made earlier in the year. Acrylic on canvas. Awful photo courtesy of the iphone ;)

Posted on Feb 18, 2012
