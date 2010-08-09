Antonio Carusone

Vetted Logo Revised

Antonio Carusone
Antonio Carusone
  • Save
Vetted Logo Revised logo logotype triangle
Download color palette

Here's a revised version. After much thinking, I prefer the stroked version. It's more balanced on top and it's a little different than what you see out there. The angle of the triangle is the same as the V. I essentially took the V and closed the opening. I also spaced out the letters a bit to balance out the big space between the Ts.

495d16a3251aac49bb5fc51aaa91339c
Rebound of
Vetted Logo
By Antonio Carusone
View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
Antonio Carusone
Antonio Carusone
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Antonio Carusone

View profile
    • Like