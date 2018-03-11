Yohann

Hello Dribbble！！ animation
Hello,dribbble! ! !
Finally, I became one of you. It's really exciting!
Love the rhythm of your shot，so i used dribbble’s icon to rebound it! @John Schlemmer, @Google，hope you like it :-D
And thank you for @Vo Uy Danh's invitation, i'll keep going! Keep playing! !

Rebound of
Communicate @ Google!
By John Schlemmer
Posted on Mar 11, 2018
